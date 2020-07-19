Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64.

