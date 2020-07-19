VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Holdings Raised by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 305,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,655 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $54.83 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.