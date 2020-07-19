ValuEngine Upgrades Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) to “Hold”

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $9.88 on Friday. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 61.87%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Owens-Illinois’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 26.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.