ValuEngine Upgrades Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Buy

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $167.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.31 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 182,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,096,603.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,840.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 657,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,717. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Liquidity Services by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 60,374 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.