ValuEngine Downgrades Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Sell

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SIMO has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $43.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,537 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,106 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.