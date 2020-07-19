ValuEngine Downgrades Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to Hold

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.60.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,004.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 228.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.