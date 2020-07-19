ValuEngine Downgrades Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) to Strong Sell

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. Nidec has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

