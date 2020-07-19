ValuEngine Downgrades Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) to Hold

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.87.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 186.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36,479 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

