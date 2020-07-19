Value Line, Inc. (VALU) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) declared a dividend on Friday, July 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.
Value Line has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
Value Line stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $237.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.02. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.
Featured Article: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.