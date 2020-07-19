Value Line, Inc. (VALU) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) declared a dividend on Friday, July 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Value Line has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Value Line stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $237.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.02. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VALU shares. ValuEngine raised Value Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

