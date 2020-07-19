Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $60,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric P. Edelstein purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,707.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 216,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 93,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 812,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,993 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

