USDK Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, USDK has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One USDK token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.50 million and approximately $35.65 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.01861771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00196496 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00085905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001094 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001034 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.