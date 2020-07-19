USD Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $232.53 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010955 BTC on major exchanges including Korbit, OKEx, SouthXchange and Poloniex. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $232.53 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.90 or 0.02565003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00065644 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 1,124,592,057 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,119,939,031 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, FCoin, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, CPDAX, Kucoin, Crex24, Hotbit, CoinEx, LATOKEN, Korbit, Poloniex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

