USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.00-4.90 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.66. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $266.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE USNA opened at $89.91 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 1,099 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $90,612.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $162,175.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 680,163 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,214. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

