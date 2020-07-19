Universe (UNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $78,740.18

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Universe has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Universe coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. Universe has a market capitalization of $78,740.18 and approximately $51.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000176 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Universe

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 97,585,799 coins and its circulating supply is 86,385,799 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw . Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

