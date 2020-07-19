United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNFI. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.83.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.39. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4,710.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 19.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

