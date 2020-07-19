United Continental (UAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect United Continental to post earnings of ($9.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Continental to post $-21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. United Continental has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $96.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

