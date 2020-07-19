United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 4,529 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $118.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.23. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

