United Capital Management of KS Inc. Invests $2.70 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.41.

GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,448.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1,364.56. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

