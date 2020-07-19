United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 3.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $260.38 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $261.29. The stock has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

