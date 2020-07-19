United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 338 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intel by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

INTC stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

