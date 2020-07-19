Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uniper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

UNPRF stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Uniper has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $33.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

