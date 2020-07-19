Unify Market Capitalization Achieves $76,291.57 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. Unify has a market capitalization of $76,291.57 and $3,307.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Unify has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00461001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003412 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Unify

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, YoBit, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

