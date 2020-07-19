UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 815 ($10.03) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.92) to GBX 580 ($7.14) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 538 ($6.62) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.74) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 613.30 ($7.55).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 680 ($8.37) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 675.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 677.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.22. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 6.63 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 816.60 ($10.05).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.