UBS Group Raises Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $12.50

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $8.30 to $12.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ZNGA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 268,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,452,500.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 807,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,081,295.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,813 shares of company stock worth $3,842,137. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,767,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,506,000 after purchasing an additional 567,258 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 10.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,282,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,186,000 after buying an additional 2,420,715 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 9.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,084,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after buying an additional 1,328,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,876,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,506,000 after buying an additional 503,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

