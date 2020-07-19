UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -782.50 and a beta of 0.97. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

