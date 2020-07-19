U.S. Bancorp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

USB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $36.03 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 40,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 548,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after buying an additional 22,224 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $165,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 30,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.