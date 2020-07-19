U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of USB opened at $36.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

