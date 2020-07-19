Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.03.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $287,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,584 shares of company stock worth $2,652,719 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Twitter by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Twitter by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 184,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,029 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 125,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.