Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given Media Impact Score of -3.54

News stories about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a daily sentiment score of -3.54 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TWTR opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $357,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,584 shares of company stock worth $2,652,719 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

