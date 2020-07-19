Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,719. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $35.81 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

