Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Up 7.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $260.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Twilio traded as high as $239.63 and last traded at $238.57, approximately 4,499,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,857,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.38.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.95.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.85, for a total value of $767,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,688,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,195 shares of company stock worth $106,158,956. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Twilio by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

