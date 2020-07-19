Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s (TKGBY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TKGBY stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, and deposit accounts; mutual funds, T-bills/government bonds, Eurobonds, repos, equities, dual currency deposit transactions, Turkish derivatives exchange, e-trader, forward transactions, and taxation services; general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts; various cards; mortgage products; Internet and mobile/SMS banking; payment services; and safety boxes.

