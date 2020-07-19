Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s (TKGBY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
TKGBY stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile
