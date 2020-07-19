TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.68 million. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRST stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $590.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.24. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,472.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,922.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 90,295 shares in the company, valued at $494,816.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 112,926 shares of company stock worth $667,055. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

TRST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

