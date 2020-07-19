Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

