Triumph Bancorp (TBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TBK opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles A. Anderson bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $752,320.00. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

