Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRN opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $24.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.73 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.