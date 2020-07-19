Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $694.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will announce $694.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $734.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $645.43 million. Trimble posted sales of $854.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83. Trimble has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $497,661.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,125.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $235,735.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $843,372 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,635,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $624,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,412,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,047 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,007,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Trimble by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,004,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,188 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.