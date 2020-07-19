Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner Sells 4,000 Shares

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $105,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gerrit Klaerner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $108,600.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $103,880.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $126,240.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $111,920.00.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $824.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Tricida Inc has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $44.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tricida Inc will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

