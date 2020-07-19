Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Given New C$0.10 Price Target at Raymond James

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$0.05 to C$0.10 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TV. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.10 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.05 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.19.

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$0.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$69.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post -0.0189474 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

