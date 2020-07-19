Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $0.10 price objective on the stock.

TREVF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $0.10 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Monday, June 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.03 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a sell rating and issued a $0.10 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trevali Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

