Trevali Mining Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.10 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$69.74 million during the quarter.

TV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.05 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.19.

TSE:TV opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.28.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.