Transcat (TRNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Transcat to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, analysts expect Transcat to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Transcat stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. Transcat has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96.

In other news, Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNS shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

