Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,204 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,376% compared to the typical volume of 89 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXUS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period.

