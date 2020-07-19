Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,204 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,376% compared to the typical volume of 89 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
