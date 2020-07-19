Traders Buy Large Volume of U.S. Global Investors Call Options (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,570 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 187 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 140,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. 24.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.98. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 165.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

