Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 10,070 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 350% compared to the average volume of 2,237 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXY opened at $88.55 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.64.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

