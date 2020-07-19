Traders Buy Large Volume of Big Lots Call Options (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 8,810 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 200% compared to the typical volume of 2,936 call options.
BIG opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.
In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 141,724 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 503,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 39,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,681,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 455,233 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
