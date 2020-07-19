Traders Buy Large Volume of Big Lots Call Options (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 8,810 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 200% compared to the typical volume of 2,936 call options.

BIG opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 141,724 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 503,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 39,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,681,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 455,233 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

