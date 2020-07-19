Traders Buy High Volume of Ideanomics Call Options (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 28,388 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,788 call options.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 398,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 423,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 101,121 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 931.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 238,574 shares during the period. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. Ideanomics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.98.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 726.61% and a negative return on equity of 159.65%.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.