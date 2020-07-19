Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 20,754 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 940% compared to the average daily volume of 1,995 call options.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $68.16.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,763 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 70,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

