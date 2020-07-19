TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. TPG Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,113,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 52.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

