Total (NYSE:TOT) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TOT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Total from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Total from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. Total has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Total will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 82,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $527,447.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 102,549 shares of company stock worth $652,127.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Total by 25.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Total by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Total by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 43,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Total by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

